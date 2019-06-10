Outriders E3 Trailer Shows 3-Player Cooperative Chaos

After an initial cryptic teaser, People Can Fly and Square Enix revealed Outriders during Square Enix’s E3 2019 conference. The game is a drop-in/drop-out cooperative multiplayer shooter that will allow people to form a party of up to three players.

The E3 2019 Outriders trailer follows a team of Outriders chasing after an unknown signal that is being transmitted across the planet Enoch. This journey will pit our heroes against a variety of horrific enemies, which players can gun down either alone or with a couple of trigger happy teammates. The trailer indicates that players will likely have a range of elemental abilities to accompany their arsenal of weapons.

With games like Gears of War: Judgment and Bulletstorm under its belt, the creative team at People Can Fly are no strangers to cooperative shooters. According to studio head Sebastian Wojciechowski, there are more than 200 hundred developers working on Outriders, making it the company’s “most ambitious shooter to date.”

Outriders will emerge from cryostasis in the summer 2020 for the PlayStation 4.