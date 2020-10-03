The official Need for Speed Twitter account has published a series of cryptic tweets and they all have one thing in common: 10/5. It looks like Electronic Arts has a reveal of some sort planned for Monday, October 5th.

Check out the tweets below.

They’re really onto me. How much time did it take them to get chased by 10 cops on Heat 5? This has to be on purpose. pic.twitter.com/3SmctKgr85 — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 2, 2020

Big Joe has to be messing with me. Not sure how he found out. So much effort just to tease me, and I only wanted some pizza. pic.twitter.com/DW2lLYIAUE — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 2, 2020

Our guess is that EA will officially unveil the long-rumored Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster. The title is all but confirmed, and has already made an appearance on Amazon as well as the Korean Rating Board.

That said, an announcement for a brand new next-gen Need for Speed isn’t outside the realm of possibility. It’s possible that Hot Pursuit remaster will be packaged with a new game, but that’s all speculation on our part so take it with a huge grain of salt until we have official confirmation.

What we do know is that Need for Speed‘s development has been handed back to Criterion Games. The last four entries were developed by Ghost Games.

Check back on Monday, October 5th. We should have some news for you then. In the meantime, let us know if you want a new game or a Hot Pursuit remaster.