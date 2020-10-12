Tokyo Games Show organizers held a virtual version of the event late last month. From the looks of things, the online-only showcase counts as nothing short of a success. TGS 2020 Online amassed a whopping 31.6 million views, up from last year’s viewership of over 16.5 million. In announcing the show’s reach, organizers also unveiled plans for next year’s event. TGS 2021 will kick off on September 30th and end on October 3rd. Organizers intend to host the show at its usual spot in Chiba City’s Makuhari Messi convention center.

Japanese publication Famitsu shared a list featuring TGS 2020’s viewership breakdown across various streaming services. The list in question appears below, courtesy of DualShockers:

YouTube: 4,050,963 (Japanese, English, Chinese)

Twitter: 7,511,301 (Japanese, English, Chinese)

Niconico: 1,726,014 (Japanese)

Twitch: 875,350 (Japanese, English)

TikTok LIVE: 98,012 (Japanese)

Douyu: 1,069,377 (Chinese)

Bilibili: 2,315,761 (Chinese)

Douyin, Xigua, Toutiao: 10,590,828 (Chinese)

IGN: 3,369,336 (Japanese, English)

The incredible increase in viewership between this year and last is due in large part to the show’s all-digital approach. Of course, what also helped was the fact that many people the world over are still advised to remain home as much as possible. But make no mistake, TGS’ content stood on its own. A wide range of gamers had more than enough reason to tune in this year.

Some of the show’s highlights included new Resident Evil Village details. NieR: Replicant received a gameplay trailer and an April 2021 release date for PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One. And Sega confirmed its plans for Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s western launch dates. Who knows what next year’s TGS may entail?

[Source: Famitsu via DualShockers]