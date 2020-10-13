On the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Harmonix’s Rock Band 4 will be available day one via backward compatibility. Should all go as planned, every piece of DLC and all current-gen instruments will work with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Harmonix announced the news on social media with the following Twitter post:

Here’s the good news you’ve all been waiting for. You’ll be able to enjoy Rock Band 4, all of your DLC, and your current-gen working instruments on next-gen systems. Learn more on our blog: https://t.co/jxpV6jlPKB pic.twitter.com/CMnkiIs9Ug — Rock Band (@RockBand) October 13, 2020

As noted in a separate post on the Harmonix Blog, developers tested “a bunch of old gear” on the new consoles to ensure functionality is up to par. Consequently, the studio “believe[s] previously supported instruments should work as expected.” A list of confirmed backward compatible peripherals (for PlayStation) features below. However, the list isn’t comprehensive.

Mad Catz RB4 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (PS4)

Mad Catz RB4 Drums (PS4)

PDP RB4 Fender Jaguar Guitar (PS4)

PDP RB4 Drums (PS4)

Mad Catz RB3 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (PS3, Dongle required)

Mad Catz RB3 Drums (PS3, Dongle required)

Mad Catz RB2 Drums (PS3, Dongle required)

Mad Catz RB2 Fender Stratocaster Guitar (PS3, Dongle required)

ION Drum Rocker (PS3)

Harmonix further confirmed that all save data and DLC will transfer over with no problem. With PlayStation, specifically, there are a couple of options available with regards to save data. PS Plus cloud saves will do the trick, and the same applies to hard drive transfers from PS4 to PS5.

Since DualSense features an embedded microphone recognized by Rock Band 4, PS5 will default to said microphone input for vocal parts. Those who prefer to use a USB mic will need to adjust the console’s settings accordingly. Moreover, using PS4 instruments on PS5, particularly Mad Catz/PDP guitars and drums, should prove easy enough to manage. These peripherals connect to the new hardware in the same way they connected to PS4–through “the Bluetooth accessories spot in the options menu.”

There are other benefits to diving back into Rock Band 4 on next-gen, too. For one, load times have drastically improved. Cross-gen multiplayer within the same console family is also on the cards. Therefore, friends on PS4 and PS5 can play together; this holds true for friends on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as well.

[Source: Harmonix Blog via Rockband on Twitter]