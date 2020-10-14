PlayStation Store’s Halloween sale kicked off today, marking down dozens of titles by up to 75 percent. The sale ends on November 3rd, giving gamers plenty of time to save on a host of spooky and spooky-adjacent adventures. Even relatively recent releases appear on the list. That includes last fall’s Death Stranding, discounted at $30, and this spring’s DOOM Eternal, which fans can also grab for $30. Altogether there are more than 120 items discounted in the PlayStation Store Halloween sale.

Shop the PlayStation Store Halloween Sale

Of course, a number of PS4 exclusives feature in the sale. Those who missed out on Bloodborne: The Old Hunters (DLC), Nioh, and The Order: 1886 can now get each for $9.99 apiece. Other heavy hitters like Prototype 2, The Evil Within, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, and Watch Dogs 2 bear the same $9.99 price tag in the Halloween Sale.

The likes of MediEvil, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, Frostpunk: Console Edition, Blair Witch, and the Watch Dogs/Watch Dogs 2 bundle are a steal at $14.99 each. For $19.99, players can pick up Days Gone, Devil May Cry 5, and Death end re;Quest.

Other notable discounts include: Salt and Sanctuary ($5.39), Classic DOOM and DOOM II ($2.49 apiece), Sayonara Wild Hearts ($7.79), Murdered: Soul Suspect ($1.99), The Unfinished Swan at ($4.94), Resident Evil 2 ($15.99), Man of Medan ($20.09), Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition ($4.49), and Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection ($47.99).

Since all of the aforementioned titles will be backward compatible on PS5, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take advantage of the sale and tuck some PS4 games away for a rainy day post-PS5 launch. This should especially prove useful for games like DOOM Eternal and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition that are confirmed to receive free next-gen upgrades. Other games will benefit from faster load times and performance improvements, even if they don’t get a full PS5 version. Make sure to check out the sale before the spooky season fades away on November 3rd.

[Source: PlayStation Store (US), (UK)]