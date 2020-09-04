Add The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition to the list of games making their way to next-gen platforms. The Complete Edition of the beloved RPG will launch as a standalone title on the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X, with all of the story expansions and bonus content packaged in. Like several other cross-gen releases, players who already own a copy of the game will receive access to a free next-gen upgrade. As of writing, however, we’re still awaiting word as to whether those who purchased the base game will gain access to a similar deal. A release date remains under wraps for the time being, as well.

CD Projekt RED shared the news on the franchise’s official Twitter account in the following post:

The Witcher 3 is coming to the next generation! A visually and technically enhanced version of the game will be available for purchase for PC and next-gen consoles & as a free update for owners of the game on PC, @Xbox One and @PlayStation 4. More: https://t.co/JclubxpJim pic.twitter.com/gWCJzST3vr — The Witcher (@witchergame) September 4, 2020

For the next-gen iteration of The Witcher 3, CD Projket RED is adding in a load of technical and visual enhancements. Examples of the upgrades in question include ray tracing and faster loading speeds, which will be present across both the base game, story expansions, and other extra content.

CD Projekt launched The Witcher 3 in May 2015 to an extraordinary amount of acclaim. In addition to remaining one of the most impressive adventures this generation, the RPG has since gone on to sell over 50 million units. No doubt that number will continue to climb once the next-gen iteration version hits store shelves.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for next-gen presently lacks a release date. Thus far, CD Projekt has simply confirmed it’s something the team is “working on.”

[Source: The Witcher on Twitter, The Witcher Website]