With just over a decade on the market, The Witcher franchise from CD Projekt RED has reached quite the impressive sales milestone. In total, the beloved RPG series now sits at a whopping 50 million units sold worldwide.

CD Projekt RED announced the news in a recent post on Twitter. See the celebratory tweet linked below:

Over 50 million adventurers joined Geralt on his journey from Kaer Morhen to Vizima, through Flotsam and Vergen, Velen and Novigrad to Skellige Isles and Toussaint, and many, many more places, time and time again… Thank you and may we meet on the path again! pic.twitter.com/cZwOup9CEc — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 28, 2020

The most recent sales update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had that particular entry topping 28 million units. Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad notes that as of seven years ago, series sales were nowhere near such a milestone. Before CD Projekt announced The Witcher 3 in February 2013, for example, The Witcher and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings had sold a combined five million copies. Such success in a relatively short period of time is no doubt an impressive feat.

In recent months, franchise sales have seen an uptick thanks to The Witcher 3’s release on Nintendo Switch and the launch of Netflix’s live-action Witcher series. For the month of December 2019, in fact, sales of the third mainline entry secured it a place in PSN’s top 10 downloads.

CD Projekt’s next role-playing game is just mere months out from release. Cyberpunk 2077 hits store shelves later this year on September 17th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: The Witcher on Twitter]