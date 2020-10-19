Sony evidently spent an extensive amount of time and resources on crafting PlayStation 5’s impressive cooling solution. The massive fan housed within the system serves as just one example of the manufacturer’s efforts to keep the hardware running efficiently. But the PS5’s efficiency may still improve over time, thanks to post-launch firmware updates that will see the fan receive further optimization.

PS5 Mechanical and Thermal Design Engineer Yasuhiro Ootori noted as much in an interview with 4Gamer.net, translated by ResetEra user orzkare. Ootori told the publication that the data collected from future games on PS5 will allow Sony to improve the fan’s performance over time “via online updates.” According to Ootori, “various games will be released in the future, and data on the APU’s behavior in each game will be collected. We have a plan to optimize the fan control based on this data.”

4Gamer.net provides additional commentary on the matter, explaining that,

In addition to the temperature sensor inside the APU, PS5 has three temperature sensors on the main board to control the fan speed based on the internal temperature of the APU and the highest temperature of the three temperature sensors. It is interesting to note that these fan control parameters will also be updated via online updates.

This seems an effort on Sony’s part to avoid issues that have long plagued PS4 and PS4 Pro, whereby each system’s fans become progressively overworked as time wears on. Perhaps, then, the PS5 will still be relatively quiet three or four years down the line? We’ll have to wait and see.

PlayStation 5 hits stores in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. The console lands in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa the next week on November 19th.

[Source: 4Gamer.net via ResetEra, IGN]