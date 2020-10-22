NetherRealm Studios recently unveiled the roster for Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack 2, which includes Mileena, Rain, and Rambo. Now we’re finally seeing a first full look at the latter in all of his 80s action hero glory. A gameplay trailer has gone live, featuring Rambo facing off against a slew of MK fighters–Terminator T-800 among them. Unsurprisingly, Rambo’s Fatality counts as one worth sticking around for.

See Rambo, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, in action in the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Rambo joins the MK11 roster next month, bringing with him three character skins. One takes inspiration from First Blood, while the others are inspired by Rambo: First Blood Part II and Rambo III.

There are a few ways fans will be able to get their hands on the action icon. Come November 17th, Kombat Pack 2 will release across all platforms for the price of $14.99. On that very same day, NetherRealm and WBIE plan to launch Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for $59.99. This particular collection packs in the base game, Kombat Pack 1, Kombat Pack 2, and the Aftermath expansion. Of course, each of the three characters will also be sold separately.

The various versions of Mortal Kombat 11 are also confirmed to support a free upgrade path for current-gen owners on next-gen. MK11’s free upgrade releases on November 17th, too, adding 4K, visual enhancements, and shorter load times. Players can additionally look forward to cross-play and cross-gen multiplayer options.

Mortal Kombat 11’s first Kombat Pack started rolling out last year, not too long after the fighter’s launch. Shang Tsung joined the post-launch roster first, followed by Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, Joker, and Spawn. The forthcoming release of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate suggests that a potential Kombat Pack 3 isn’t on the cards.