DiRT 5 lead designer Mike Moreton has said that the difference between the PlayStation 5‘s GPU and the Xbox Series X’s GPU doesn’t have much of an impact in terms of development and gameplay.

The PS5 offers 10.28 teraflops whereas the Xbox Series X comes with 12 teraflops. Speaking to GamingBolt, Moreton said that “when it comes to tuning, tweaking and optimizations at the end of a game, it might mean slightly less work for one platform.”

That said, the Xbox Series S comes with significantly lower specs than the aforementioned consoles so it remains to be seen how multiplatform game development will be impacted by it.

In other Dirt 5 news, Codemasters recently detailed the game’s online multiplayer, which will offer cross-gen support. The studio wrote:

All Multiplayer modes in Dirt 5 are 12-player events – ideal for close pack racing on our incredible circuits across 10 locations, or for our Party Mode arenas. All track and environment designs in Dirt 5 are created to encourage drama and action on the track, whilst surrounded by spectacular scenery. That makes it the perfect stage to serve up some online fun, and we can’t wait to see what you make of it. Oh, and finally, Dirt 5 online is cross-generational – that means if you’re playing Multiplayer on PlayStation 5, you’ll be able to tear it up with PlayStation 4 players, or vice versa. Enjoy! Whether you’re doing battle in our Party Mode arenas, or racing against the world in our thrilling races, Multiplayer is designed to deliver big on fun and entertainment, just like every aspect of Dirt 5.

Dirt 5 will release on the PS4 on November 6th and on the PS5 on November 12th.

[Source: GamingBolt, PS Blog]