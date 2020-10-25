Activision and FromSoftware have released a new launch trailer for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition, reminding them of the previously announced free update for all players.

On October 28th, 10 am PT, players around the globe will receive new boss challenge modes, player recordings, and unlockable skins.

Check out the trailer below.

Experience the award winning adventure Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition. All players will receive a free update that includes new boss challenge modes, player recordings, and unlockable skins. Available globally on October 28th at 10AM PT. pic.twitter.com/AtOAEtAnAz — Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice (@sekirothegame) October 24, 2020

As previously detailed, Sekiro will record what players do in the game for up to 30 seconds at a time, giving them and other players the opportunity to learn something. Called Remnants, these recordings will be available for use after the game’s tutorial.

An official overview is as follows:

Through these Remnants, one could hope that they or others may gain the knowledge and further insight to overcome their current obstacle. For those seeking ultimate guidance on traversing treacherous areas, or seeking hidden alcoves or curious cubby-holes, these records may prove a blessing from the gods. If a community member watches and then rates a Remnant, the owner of it will have their HP recover for free, allowing them to get back into the fight quicker without the use of a Sculptor’s Idol, or consumable items such as Healing Gourds.

We’ll share full patch notes with our readers once the update is live.