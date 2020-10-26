Publisher Devolver Digital and developer No Code (Observation) originally released Stories Untold in 2017 for PC via Steam. The experimental adventure title made its way to consoles with a Nintendo Switch launch earlier this year. Finally, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can get their hands on Stories Untold tomorrow, October 27th.

Devolver Digital announced the news in the following trailer for the PS4 and Xbox One launch:

Stories Untold presents narrative in a rather unconventional manner for games. It’s not just a single game, for one. Stories Untold serves as a compilation of four different tales, each a unique adventure boasting its own setting and gameplay mechanics. Players can expect to dive into an experience that delivers a healthy mixture of classic text-adventure and point-and-click gameplay. Other genres seamlessly blend in, as well.

As is obvious in the trailer above, Stories Untold takes hints from “80s retro nostalgia.” This certainly explains the John Carpenter-esque music, which, interestingly enough, sounds similar to the Stranger Things theme. But the glorious synth-wave horror tracks aren’t all players should look forward to.

“Mind-bending” text adventures await in Stories Untold. Bizarre experiments, radio transmission puzzles, and other gameplay mechanics additionally play into the title’s theme of “four stories, one nightmare.” It’s all landed the No Code adventure a considerable amount of acclaim, too.

PS4 and Xbox One players can make up their own minds soon enough. The title comes to the Sony and Microsoft consoles on October 27th. Pricing details aren’t known just yet, but the cost on Switch suggests a $9.99 price tag.

[Source: Devolver Digital via Gematsu]