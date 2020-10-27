God of War counts as another first-party Sony title confirmed to take advantage of next-gen hardware. The 2018 adventure will support up to 60 frames per second in a “Favor Performance” option. SIE Santa Monica Studio hasn’t announced the possibility of 4K options. However, it’s worth noting that this is not a full-on next-gen upgrade. Akin to countless other current-gen games, God of War is making the jump to PS5 courtesy of backward compatibility.

In addition to confirming 60fps, the developer unveiled that saves will carry over from the PS4 to PS5. So players who haven’t finished up that New Game+ playthrough, for example, should have no problem jumping back in where they left off once PS5 arrives next month.

The God of War studio shared all of the above with fans in the following Twitter post:

Whether you’re picking up the game for the first time or looking to finish that NG+ save, God of War (2018) on the #PS5 will offer: Up to 60 FPS using the ‘Favor Performance’ video option

Save Transfers – start right where you left off on the PS4! — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2020

A subsequent tweet from the studio further noted that players will be able to transfer their God of War III Remastered saves from PS4 to PS5. Since both entries are presently priced at $19.99 apiece on the US PlayStation Store, now is as good a time as any to dive in for those who have previously missed out.

God of War (2018) and God of War III Remastered are out now on the PS4. Sony’s next-gen hardware arrives in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. The rest of the world will receive PS5 the following week on November 19th.

