PlayStation 5 preorders are already outpacing those of its predecessor in the United States. Within a mere 12 hours, US customers preordered just as many PS5 consoles as they did PS4 devices in its first 12 weeks of preorder availability in 2013. Suffice it to say, this is a good start for Sony’s next-gen platform.

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan revealed this interesting tidbit in a recent interview with Reuters. With regards to the console’s early successes, Ryan told the publication, “the demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been has been very, very considerable.”

Such high demand could prove troublesome for those who have not secured a preorder but are looking to pick up the hardware on launch day. And coronavirus-related retail and shipping issues are sure to compound day one supply constraints. “It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one,” Ryan noted during the interview. However, the executive said Sony is “working as hard as we ever can” to have consoles in stock for holiday shopping.

Preorders for PS5 previously became available in waves at a wide variety of retailers. As of writing, there is no word on if or when another wave of preorders will hit prior to the console’s mid-November due date.

PlayStation 5 arrives on store shelves in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Sony’s next-gen hardware launches in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa a little later on November 19th.

[Source: Reuters]