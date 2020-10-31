Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has said that the company’s work on improving female representation within video games has helped to bolster the female demographic within PlayStation’s community.

Ryan revealed this during an interview with Games Industry while talking about PlayStation’s growing audience around the globe and expanding demographics. He didn’t detail how the company measured the impact of its strategies on these demographics but did suggest that the results were tangible.

“A lot of the work that we’ve done with female protagonists in gaming, we definitely see that resonating and resulting in increased presence of the female demographic within the PlayStation community,” said Ryan. “And then there’s obviously geography. The PS4 generation saw us make huge strides in Germany and the Middle East, and I think there is further progress to be made in both of those areas. But equally, I think Asia – outside of Japan – has huge potential for us, and Latin America has huge potential for us.”

Ryan added that Sony had “a pretty clear template” for expanding into various markets. He said that the company’s foray into difficult markets like Germany and the Middle East has been successful, especially during the PS4 era. He attributed this success to “competent, on-the-ground teams” alongside robust marketing, distribution, and investment strategies.

“Latin America in particular can be very difficult,” Ryan continued. “Currencies, import tariffs – very complicated geopolitical situations in a lot of countries. I won’t pretend that it will be easy, but when you look at the statistics, the maths of it, there are definitely opportunities that we should seek to exploit.”

The PS5 will launch on November 12th.

[Source: Games Industry]