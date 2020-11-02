PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Trophies Include a Mix of Campaign, Multiplayer, and Collectibles

Sumo Digital’s Sackboy: A Big Adventure will release for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th, but thanks to sites like PSNProfiles, we can check out the game’s trophies right now.

In the list below, completionists will find a good mix of trophies tied to the campaign, multiplayer, and collectibles. And yes, there’s a Platinum!

Without further ado, check it out:

  • Big Adventurer – Even Scarlet didn’t get all the trophies, you’re truly a Knitted Knight of legend. Platinum
  • You’ve got potential, squire! – Faced off against the Master of the Uproar on the Soaring Summit. Bronze
  • Metameric Malady – Cleared the Colossal Canopy of its pest problem. Bronze
  • Sonar So Good – Defeated the Bringer of Nightmares at the bottom of the ocean. Bronze
  • Crash Override – Cleaned up N.A.O.M.I’s code. Bronze
  • Vex Vanquisher! – Triumphed over the vile Vex at the very center of Craftworld. Bronze
  • Verified Vex Vanquisher! – Defeated Vex, destroyed the Topsy Turver and saved Craftworld! Silver
  • Daydream Believer – Pushed back the Uproar for the first time. Bronze
  • Book of Dreams – Collect all the stickers in a single World. Bronze
  • Squired Up – Discover the Trials of the Knitted Knights. Bronze
  • Out of bounds – Pick up and throw 30 of Vex’s minions to their doom. Bronze
  • Pop ‘n’ Lobber – Defeat 30 of Vex’s minions from a distance. Bronze
  • Multitasking – Defeat multiple minions simultaneously 10 times. Bronze
  • Bounder – Defeat 30 of Vex’s minions by bouncing on them. Bronze
  • Stunner Stun – 30 of Vex’s minions. Bronze
  • Fashionista! – Complete your first Costume. Bronze
  • Re-Mix-Master – Earn a Gold rank in any Remix level. Bronze
  • Knights of Gold – Earn a Gold rank in any Knitted Knight Trial. Bronze
  • Cut it out! – Complete Highs and Glows… without throwing the Whirltool. Bronze
  • Slide Away – Over the course of your adventure, collect 3000 points while sliding. Bronze
  • Bubble Binger – Collect a full chain of Timed Score Bubbles 30 times. Bronze
  • Gymnastic Fantastic – While in the air, perform four actions before touching the ground. Bronze
  • BEE! ARGH! BEE! – Pick up, and hold on to, a Boomblebee Hive for 60 seconds. Bronze
  • Buddy Beater – In multiplayer, get the top score on the scoreboard 20 times. Bronze
  • Thespian – Create your own custom Emote in Zom Zom’s shop then show the world. Bronze
  • Icon of Style – Save a custom-made costume to your Wardrobe. Bronze
  • Let’s twist again… – In multiplayer, start a dance party with your friends. Bronze
  • Up high! – In multiplayer, high five with a friend. Bronze
  • Sore Winner – In multiplayer, clobber one of your chums as the champ. Bronze
  • Stop! Thief! – In multiplayer, snatch an item from the clutches of another player. Bronze
  • Slap Attack – Simultaneously slapped each other. Bronze
  • Beast of burden – In multiplayer, get gold in any Knitted Knight Trial while carrying another Sackperson. Bronze
  • Fun Multiplied – In multiplayer, complete a Teamwork Level. Bronze
  • Capitalist – In multiplayer, snag the most Collectabells in a level 20 times. Bronze
  • Savior – In multiplayer, save your fallen friends from certain doom! Silver
  • Naturalist – Find all of Gerald’s secret spots. Silver
  • Player’s Player – Find and pick up every fish, paintbrush and cocktail umbrella on your journey. Silver
  • Amazing Ace – Ace 30 levels by completing them without dying. Silver
  • Best Friends – In multiplayer mode, earn 10 Ace level goals. Silver
  • Walk-in Wardrobe – Fill your wardrobe with 300 costume pieces. Silver
  • Master of One – Get a golden level badge by completing all the Level Goals for a single level. Silver
  • Multi-Master – Achieve all the level goals for 10 different levels. Silver
  • Best Friends Forever – Teamed up to take down the Topsy Turver. Silver
  • Wonderplan Workout – Mop up those last messy bits of Uproar that are lurking about. Gold
  • Golden Boy – Earn Gold on the scoreboard in 50 different levels! Gold
  • String it Together – Get a Gold on the Wonderplane’s ultimate challenge! Gold

[Source: PSNProfiles]