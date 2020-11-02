Sumo Digital’s Sackboy: A Big Adventure will release for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th, but thanks to sites like PSNProfiles, we can check out the game’s trophies right now.

In the list below, completionists will find a good mix of trophies tied to the campaign, multiplayer, and collectibles. And yes, there’s a Platinum!

Without further ado, check it out:

Big Adventurer – Even Scarlet didn’t get all the trophies, you’re truly a Knitted Knight of legend. Platinum

You’ve got potential, squire! – Faced off against the Master of the Uproar on the Soaring Summit. Bronze

Metameric Malady – Cleared the Colossal Canopy of its pest problem. Bronze

Sonar So Good – Defeated the Bringer of Nightmares at the bottom of the ocean. Bronze

Crash Override – Cleaned up N.A.O.M.I’s code. Bronze

Vex Vanquisher! – Triumphed over the vile Vex at the very center of Craftworld. Bronze

Verified Vex Vanquisher! – Defeated Vex, destroyed the Topsy Turver and saved Craftworld! Silver

Daydream Believer – Pushed back the Uproar for the first time. Bronze

Book of Dreams – Collect all the stickers in a single World. Bronze

Squired Up – Discover the Trials of the Knitted Knights. Bronze

Out of bounds – Pick up and throw 30 of Vex’s minions to their doom. Bronze

Pop ‘n’ Lobber – Defeat 30 of Vex’s minions from a distance. Bronze

Multitasking – Defeat multiple minions simultaneously 10 times. Bronze

Bounder – Defeat 30 of Vex’s minions by bouncing on them. Bronze

Stunner Stun – 30 of Vex’s minions. Bronze

Fashionista! – Complete your first Costume. Bronze

Re-Mix-Master – Earn a Gold rank in any Remix level. Bronze

Knights of Gold – Earn a Gold rank in any Knitted Knight Trial. Bronze

Cut it out! – Complete Highs and Glows… without throwing the Whirltool. Bronze

Slide Away – Over the course of your adventure, collect 3000 points while sliding. Bronze

Bubble Binger – Collect a full chain of Timed Score Bubbles 30 times. Bronze

Gymnastic Fantastic – While in the air, perform four actions before touching the ground. Bronze

BEE! ARGH! BEE! – Pick up, and hold on to, a Boomblebee Hive for 60 seconds. Bronze

Buddy Beater – In multiplayer, get the top score on the scoreboard 20 times. Bronze

Thespian – Create your own custom Emote in Zom Zom’s shop then show the world. Bronze

Icon of Style – Save a custom-made costume to your Wardrobe. Bronze

Let’s twist again… – In multiplayer, start a dance party with your friends. Bronze

Up high! – In multiplayer, high five with a friend. Bronze

Sore Winner – In multiplayer, clobber one of your chums as the champ. Bronze

Stop! Thief! – In multiplayer, snatch an item from the clutches of another player. Bronze

Slap Attack – Simultaneously slapped each other. Bronze

Beast of burden – In multiplayer, get gold in any Knitted Knight Trial while carrying another Sackperson. Bronze

Fun Multiplied – In multiplayer, complete a Teamwork Level. Bronze

Capitalist – In multiplayer, snag the most Collectabells in a level 20 times. Bronze

Savior – In multiplayer, save your fallen friends from certain doom! Silver

Naturalist – Find all of Gerald’s secret spots. Silver

Player’s Player – Find and pick up every fish, paintbrush and cocktail umbrella on your journey. Silver

Amazing Ace – Ace 30 levels by completing them without dying. Silver

Best Friends – In multiplayer mode, earn 10 Ace level goals. Silver

Walk-in Wardrobe – Fill your wardrobe with 300 costume pieces. Silver

Master of One – Get a golden level badge by completing all the Level Goals for a single level. Silver

Multi-Master – Achieve all the level goals for 10 different levels. Silver

Best Friends Forever – Teamed up to take down the Topsy Turver. Silver

Wonderplan Workout – Mop up those last messy bits of Uproar that are lurking about. Gold

Golden Boy – Earn Gold on the scoreboard in 50 different levels! Gold

String it Together – Get a Gold on the Wonderplane’s ultimate challenge! Gold

[Source: PSNProfiles]