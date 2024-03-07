Rise of the Ronin Trophies Revealed, Platinum Will Please Completionists

With Rise of the Ronin going out to reviewers, the game’s trophies have been leaked online, revealing a completion-based Platinum. The trophy list is somewhat reminiscent of Ghost of Tsushima‘s trophies in that they require chasing collectibles, completing side quests and activities, and completing tasks like mastering the dojo in historical Japan.
Complete list of Rise of the Ronin trophies
The trophy list below (courtesy of Reddit user slickfiz) might contain spoilers so check it out at your own risk.
Bronze Trophies
- Dive of the Ronin – Glided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple
- Twilight Fencer – Saved Ryoma Sakamoto’s life
- Farewell, Black Cat – Saved Soji Otika’s life
- The Great Opportunity – Saved Shinsaku Takasugi’s life
- Life Saver – Completed a No-Kill Mission’s objectives
- Solitary Ronin – Completed a mission without allies
- The Battle of Toba-Fushimi – Brought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end
- The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance – Persuaded Takamori Saigo
- Cities of Darkness – Cleared Chapter 2
- Strange Bedfellows – Brokered a true between the Roshigumi and the Choshu Clan
- A Show for the Shogun – Learned the idenity of the mysterious samurai at the duel
- Meeting Kaishu Katsu – Spoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Saumida River
- A Happy Memory – Took a photograph at the request of Taka Murayama
- Black Ship, Long Shadows – Cleared Chapter 1
- Infiltrate the Prison Complex – Made your way to Shoin Yoshida
- Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises – Learned that your Blade Twin is still alive
- Flying the Next – Cleared the Prologue
- Martial Arts Maniac – Defeated enemies using every weapon
- Moneybags – Saved 150,000 sen
- Well-Rounded Ronin – Reached Level 55
- Fancy Meeting You Here – Had 50 chance encounters
- Cheater Beater – Caught 5 cheaters while players Odds and Evens
- Style Guru – Mastered three combat styles
- A Jack of One Trade is a Master of All – Mastered one of the four stat types
- Contraption Creator – Conducted Technology Development 15 times
- Striver’s Licence – Received the highest rank (Master) at the dojo
- Horseback Hero – Received the highest rank (Master) in horseback archery
- Winged Warrior – Received the highest rank (Master) in gliding training
- Firearm Genius – Received the highest rank (Master) in firearms training
- Resonance – Equipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time
- Fresh Start – Remodelled your longhouse for the first time
- Traveling Through Time – Retried a mission for the first time using the Testament of the Soul
- Home Sweet Home – Archived your first Level 3 Area Bond
- Collector – Earned your first Completion Reward
- Good to Go – Upgraded your armour, weapon, and sub-weapon
- Transfer of Power – Performed your first Bond Transfer
- Threads of Fate – Established your first bond
- One Good Turn Deserves Another – Gave your first gift
- Fateful Encounter – Achieved your first Level 4 Personal Bond
Silver Trophies
- Tears of the Blue Demon – Managed to beat the Blue Dragon aboard the Black Ship
- Cats Over All – Collect all cats
- Sightseer – Complete all photograph spots
- Social Climber – Took part in missions with all available allies
- Shadow Stalker – Succeeded in carrying out 100 assassinations
- Keeper of the Peace – Defeated 50 fugitives
- Veiled Vow – Started your first romantic relationship
- A Veiled Edge’s Future – Sealed the fate of your Blade Twin
- The Dawn of a New Japan – Cleared Chapter 3
Gold Trophies
- Midnight Crossing – Complete an optional ronin mission with the ‘Midnight’ difficulty setting enabled
- Friendly Neighbourhood Ronin – Completed all Bond Missions
Rise of the Ronin will be out on March 22 exclusively for the PS5.