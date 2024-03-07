Rise of the Ronin Trophies Revealed, Platinum Will Please Completionists

With Rise of the Ronin going out to reviewers, the game’s trophies have been leaked online, revealing a completion-based Platinum. The trophy list is somewhat reminiscent of Ghost of Tsushima‘s trophies in that they require chasing collectibles, completing side quests and activities, and completing tasks like mastering the dojo in historical Japan.

Complete list of Rise of the Ronin trophies

The trophy list below (courtesy of Reddit user slickfiz) might contain spoilers so check it out at your own risk.

Bronze Trophies

Dive of the Ronin – Glided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple

Twilight Fencer – Saved Ryoma Sakamoto’s life

Farewell, Black Cat – Saved Soji Otika’s life

The Great Opportunity – Saved Shinsaku Takasugi’s life

Life Saver – Completed a No-Kill Mission’s objectives

Solitary Ronin – Completed a mission without allies

The Battle of Toba-Fushimi – Brought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end

The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance – Persuaded Takamori Saigo

Cities of Darkness – Cleared Chapter 2

Strange Bedfellows – Brokered a true between the Roshigumi and the Choshu Clan

A Show for the Shogun – Learned the idenity of the mysterious samurai at the duel

Meeting Kaishu Katsu – Spoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Saumida River

A Happy Memory – Took a photograph at the request of Taka Murayama

Black Ship, Long Shadows – Cleared Chapter 1

Infiltrate the Prison Complex – Made your way to Shoin Yoshida

Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises – Learned that your Blade Twin is still alive

Flying the Next – Cleared the Prologue

Martial Arts Maniac – Defeated enemies using every weapon

Moneybags – Saved 150,000 sen

Well-Rounded Ronin – Reached Level 55

Fancy Meeting You Here – Had 50 chance encounters

Cheater Beater – Caught 5 cheaters while players Odds and Evens

Style Guru – Mastered three combat styles

A Jack of One Trade is a Master of All – Mastered one of the four stat types

Contraption Creator – Conducted Technology Development 15 times

Striver’s Licence – Received the highest rank (Master) at the dojo

Horseback Hero – Received the highest rank (Master) in horseback archery

Winged Warrior – Received the highest rank (Master) in gliding training

Firearm Genius – Received the highest rank (Master) in firearms training

Resonance – Equipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time

Fresh Start – Remodelled your longhouse for the first time

Traveling Through Time – Retried a mission for the first time using the Testament of the Soul

Home Sweet Home – Archived your first Level 3 Area Bond

Collector – Earned your first Completion Reward

Good to Go – Upgraded your armour, weapon, and sub-weapon

Transfer of Power – Performed your first Bond Transfer

Threads of Fate – Established your first bond

One Good Turn Deserves Another – Gave your first gift

Fateful Encounter – Achieved your first Level 4 Personal Bond

Silver Trophies

Tears of the Blue Demon – Managed to beat the Blue Dragon aboard the Black Ship

Cats Over All – Collect all cats

Sightseer – Complete all photograph spots

Social Climber – Took part in missions with all available allies

Shadow Stalker – Succeeded in carrying out 100 assassinations

Keeper of the Peace – Defeated 50 fugitives

Veiled Vow – Started your first romantic relationship

A Veiled Edge’s Future – Sealed the fate of your Blade Twin

The Dawn of a New Japan – Cleared Chapter 3

Gold Trophies

Midnight Crossing – Complete an optional ronin mission with the ‘Midnight’ difficulty setting enabled

Friendly Neighbourhood Ronin – Completed all Bond Missions

Rise of the Ronin will be out on March 22 exclusively for the PS5.