Sumo Digital’s Sackboy: A Big Adventure was set to launch with online multiplayer; however, that is no longer the case. Needing more time to produce a quality experience, the studio is delaying the arrival of online multiplayer support. As such, Sackboy’s online functionality will not be accessible in-game until sometime later this year following the release of a patch. Local co-op will still be available day one, however.

This news comes courtesy of Design Director Ned Waterhouse, who in a statement on the PlayStation Blog said the following, “The team [has] been working hard to ensure that online is the very best experience it can be for players and we just need a little more time to get it right so you can enjoy it to the fullest with your friends and family.”

Online multiplayer won’t be the only addition that the patch brings to the table later this year. Two other key features are expected to roll out as well, namely cross-gen multiplayer support between PS4 and PS5 users and game transfers from PS4 to PS5.

Fans shouldn’t fret, though; Sumo Digital still plans to launch the title with multiplayer support of some kind. Notably, local co-op between two to four players will be available on release day next week. Local co-op functionality will allow players to experience the entire game with friends and family in the same room, as well as enjoy what Waterhouse referred to as “unmissable co-op only levels.”

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will launch next week on November 12th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. Digital and physical preorders for the title are already live.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]