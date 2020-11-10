Over the summer, id Software and Bethesda Softworks announced plans to unleash a next-gen upgrade for DOOM Eternal. A specific release wasn’t clear then, but the companies recently noted it will not be available in time for next-gen console launches. Fans need not fret, though. Players can still enjoy the frenetic first-person shooter on the new hardware via backward compatibility.

An FAQ blog post runs down details about upgrading DOOM Eternal for the new consoles. Right out of the gate, Bethesda tells readers, the shooter “will [be] one of our first games to receive free next generation console upgrades.” However, the next-gen upgrades in question are planned for an as yet unspecified release date.

Further down in the FAQ post, Bethesda confirms players will be able to transfer their saves from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S. The post additionally explains that the free upgrade will apply to DOOM Eternal’s post-launch content, such as the recently released The Ancient Gods standalone. It’s also worth noting that owning a digital-only next-gen console means you must own a digital copy to take advantage of backward compatibility and the eventual upgrade.

Details on what exactly id and Bethesda intend to upgrade with DOOM Eternal remains under wraps. Still, reason suggests a graphical boost and frame rate improvements of some kind are on the cards.

DOOM Eternal is available digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Next-gen console players can also enjoy the title via backward compatibility.

[Source: Slayers Club via VG247]