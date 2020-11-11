A PlayStation 5 system software update recently went live, improving the ability to access PlayStation 4 games that are saved on an external drive once plugged into the next-gen console’s USB port.

Twitter user Robert Serrano noted that the update is 0.87 GB in size, and updates PS5’s firmware version from 20.02-2.10.00.00-00.00.00.0.1 to 20.02-2.20.00.07-00.00.00.01.

In case you’re wondering how PS5 firmware updates will work, Sony has a handy guide live on its website. Updates should be automatic but in case you need to download them manually, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings > Update System Software. Select Update Using Internet.

You can also download the PS5 update file onto a USB and go from there.

Sony recently highlighted some of the features that it plans to introduce with upcoming software updates, including the ability to expand PS5’s internal storage. In addition to this, the console will be able to output resolutions up to 8K.

“PS5 does not require a 4K TV,” reads a PS5 FAQ. “Supported resolutions are 720p, 1080i, 1080p, and 2160p. PS5 can output resolutions up to 2160p (4K UHD) when connected to a 4K display. PS5 is compatible with 8K displays at launch, and after a future system software update will be able to output resolutions up to 8K when content is available, with supported software.”

There’s no ETA for these updates but here’s hoping we get them soon.

Have any of our readers received their PS5 or its peripherals yet?

[Source: Robert Serrano via TwistedVoxel]