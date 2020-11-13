Every core entry in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series will soon come packaged in one box. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection is slated to arrive on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One consoles on January 12, 2021.

This physical release will pack in all of the following experiences: Five Nights at Freddy’s, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location. At the time of writing, pricing and preorder details are not yet publicly known. Of course, each one is already available to purchase individually on various digital storefronts.

Get a look at the box art for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection in the image below, courtesy of Gematsu:

The very first Five Nights at Freddy’s adventure takes players to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza for a new summer job. On paper, the task is simple–sit in an office and watch the security monitors. A limited amount of power raises the stakes, though, especially when the animatronics start moving around.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 further builds on the core premise, with new animatronics and features. The franchise’s third mainline entry takes place 30 years after the closing of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, with the owners of Fazbear’s Fright: The Horror Attraction trying to recapture the experiences that are now remembered as little more than rumor and superstition.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 is billed as the “last chapter” of the original story, where players once again face off against Freddy Fazbear and his eerie animatronic companions. As the title suggests, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location drops players in a new locale–Circus Baby’s Pizza World. Players assume the role of a late night technician who must become comfortable with “cutting-edge animatronic entertainers,” all of whom have a penchant for being a little too active at night.

[Source: Maximum Games via Gematsu]