Sony has announced its collaboration with streetwear brand SNIPES to launch a new 17-piece PlayStation apparel collection.

Senior Partnerships Brand Manager, Sophie Price, said that the company is celebrating the launch of the PlayStation 5 with “specially designed, fan-inspired” apparel “echoing the legacy and iconography of PlayStation.” The collection includes jackets, hooded sweatshirts, t-shirts, beanies, and much more. Check out a video preview below.

The clothes are all unisex and come with extra pockets to carry phones and accessories.

“The dark rainbow reflective in the fabric and print of select items echoes the look and feel of the PlayStation universe,” Price wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “With over 400 stores globally and as one of the biggest streetwear and sneaker retailers in Europe, SNIPES has represented authenticity and passion for street culture as a brand since its inception in 1998. As such, SNIPES are the perfect partner for us to bring this collection to life in celebration of PlayStation 5.”

The SNIPES PlayStation Collection will become available on November 28th in the retailer’s stores and online on its website. The apparel will be available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, Portugal, and the United States. Prices have not been revealed yet but here’s hoping the clothes don’t cost a fortune.

If you’re interested in making a purchase, visit snipes.com/playstation and snipesusa.com on the aforementioned date.

What do our readers think of the designs? I’m personally digging the simple icon t-shirt and the hoodie! Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]