Naughty Dog and Sony have yet to formally announce whether The Last of Us Part II will receive a next-gen upgrade for PS5. However, it’s possible a retailer listing just let the cat out of the bag.

As of writing, TLoU Part II’s standard edition is available to purchase on Best Buy’s online storefront for $29.99. Not a bad deal, right? Even more interesting is that a small note above the listing mentions it “includes next-gen upgrade.” Of course, this raises some red flags. First and foremost, those who buy the game today and get it later this week will not have access to a next-gen upgrade. But perhaps the listing is simply referring to the PS4 version working on PS5 via backward compatibility? Such a tag could also serve as an error on the part of the online storefront.

See a screenshot of the listing in question in the image below:

Again, neither Naughty Dog nor Sony has confirmed that such an update is in the works. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility, however. A number of other PS4 exclusives have received upgrades since PS5’s launch. Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and Days Gone count as a notable few. Interestingly, all of the three aforementioned titles support up to 60 frames per second and save file transfers between PS4 and PS5. Hopefully, TLoU Part II enables similar functionality if it receives a next-gen update.

The Last of Us Part II is available now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4. Of course, PS5 owners can also play through Naughty Dog’s latest thanks to backward compatibility.

[Source: Best Buy via DualShockers]