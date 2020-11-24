When Deathloop launches for the PlayStation 5, players will be able to fully immerse themselves in the game, thanks in no small part to the DualSense controller.

Using haptics and adaptive triggers, Arkane will ensure that players get a feel of the different weapons available to them. For example, when using the PT-6 Spiker, you will “feel each nail fall into the magazine with granularity every time you reload your weapon,” according to the developer. “Feel the resistance of the adaptive trigger as you hold to align your shot, and the immediate recoil and discharge when you fire.”

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Arkane revealed that when starting out with a low-tier weapon that jams, the DualSense’s adaptive triggers will be blocked halfway so players will feel it malfunctioning. When the in-game character punches the gun to make it work, we’ll feel the strike through the DualSense.

“It’s not just your weapon’s actions that will have a unique feel through the controller,” Arkane explained. “Every type of movement your character makes will provide a different sensation, whether you’re running, sliding, climbing, sneaking, or teleporting your way through Blackreef.”

Using the DualSense’s mic, Deathloop will allow players to feel the bullets flying past their head (or hitting it). “Each sound perfectly complements the events on-screen and the sensations coming from your controller,” Arkane promised.

Deathloop will release as a timed console exclusive for the PlayStation 5. Preordering the game will net you the following:

Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive)

Character Skin: “Storm Rider” Colt

One Trinket (equippable buff)

Deathloop will release on May 21, 2021.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]