Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.4, Futures Rewritten, will release on December 8th with new content including main scenario quests, raid dungeon, trial, “explorer mode,” and more.

Details are as follows:

New Main Scenario Quests – With the fate of the First secured, the Scions make their long-awaited return to the Source. But in the new future they now look towards, will that which is written upon the pages of history be an anthem of hope…or a dirge of despair?

Check out a trailer below.