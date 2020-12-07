Double Eleven has confirmed Rust won’t be coming to PlayStation 4 this year. I guess that shouldn’t be a huge surprise bearing in mind we have just 24 days left anyway.

The title originally launched on Steam in 2013 and developer Facepunch Studios has been teasing a console port since 2014. In a reveal at Xbox’s XO19 event, the game was revealed for release in 2o20. That’s no longer the case, though. After months of silence, publisher Double Eleven has confirmed the game is still coming to console. Unfortunately it definitely won’t be released this year as they take “a bit longer to get it right”. The publisher said:

Why have we been so quiet for so long? The world of games dev is a fickle beast; you never have the full picture up front and the development process often becomes more of a journey of discovery when bringing a PC title to console. As much as engaging with players is extremely important, we believe it also has to be meaningful and as we’ve been working away behind the scenes, we haven’t felt ready to share anything with you yet. As a company in 2020, a year that has brought very challenging times for many, we’ve felt very fortunate to be able to keep doing what we love. We’ve always had some remote workers but moving the entire company home to keep everyone safe has presented challenges as we’ve found new ways to work with each other in the new normal that this year had in store for us.

Rust is a survival game that strands players on an island where resources are limited. There’s the cold, hunger and thirst to overcome. The problem is the island itself isn’t the only danger. The game’s multiplayer mode can pit players against each other with the loser becoming food for the victor. Alternatively, players can form an uneasy alliance and form a structured township. More information on the game will hopefully be released next year as the team “edge closer” to being able to share news with players.

