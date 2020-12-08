HITMAN 3 will be released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, but only the latter version will come with VR compatibility (thanks to complications with PSVR not functioning natively with PS5 applications). So that all players can experience this, every PS5 copy of the game will come with a free digital PS4 copy. This is regardless of whether the game has been purchased on disc or digitally.

The free PS4 copy can either be used on the PS4 itself or on the PS5 through backwards compatibility. Those who’ve already purchased the PS4 version will get a free PS5 upgrade, although those with a disc copy will need a PS5 console with a disc drive as well. The PS5 version will include improvements such as 4K graphics, 60 fps, HDR, and “blitz fast” load times.

The DualSense controller will also bring additional benefits to the PS5 version. Haptic feedback will be tied to each weapon’s sound profile. The adaptive triggers will work with every single one of the game’s guns; they’ll provide recoil for automatic weapons and “authentic sensation” for all shots. Focus effect, slowing everything down while using a sniper rifle, also relies on adaptive triggers. Carefully pressing R2 will allow players to feel for a tension point that resists their pressure. Holding the trigger at this point will activate focus. Moving past the tension point will fire the rifle.

Some of the game’s many weapons can be seen in the new 4K gameplay trailer. New features are in use, like a new camera that can be used to open locks from a distance. The trailer also explains how Playstyles will return, with ranks like Silent Assassin, Hired Gun, or Mixologist.

Not only will there be new locations like Chongquing to try out, those who own the previous two titles can import all of those locations into the upcoming game. They’ll benefit from all of the upgrades introduced into HITMAN 3, and they’ll be playable on PSVR.

HITMAN 3 will be released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on January 20, 2021. Those who preorder the game will receive the Trinity Pack with three extra outfits for Agent 47.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]