PlayStation VR owners will be disappointed to note that PlayStation 5 games will not come with VR support. Sony confirmed as much in a statement to Upload VR, clarifying that if players want to enjoy VR portions of games like Hitman 3 and No Man’s Sky, they must purchase the PS4 versions and then use backwards compatibility feature to access their VR experiences on the PS5. Fortunately, those who own PS4 versions of the aforementioned titles will be eligible for a free next-gen upgrade.

A Sony representative told Upload VR that “We have not announced PS5 titles for PS VR.”

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, SIE CEO Jim Ryan said that Sony has learned a lot from its foray into VR. He stopped short of revealing what the company’s plans are for PS VR going forward, but did suggest that VR gaming still has a ways to go.

I think we’re more than a few minutes from the future of VR. PlayStation believes in VR. Sony believes in VR, and we definitely believe at some point in the future, VR will represent a meaningful component of interactive entertainment. Will it be this year? No. Will it be next year? No. But will it come at some stage? We believe that. And we’re very pleased with all the experience that we’ve gained with PlayStation VR, and we look forwarding to seeing where that takes us in the future.

For now, you can request a free PS Camera adaptor to play some of your PS VR games on the PS5.

[Source: Upload VR, Washington Post]