No Man’s Sky is making its way to next-gen consoles when the new hardware arrives next month. Players can anticipate a host of next-gen improvements, which current-gen owners will be able to take advantage of thanks to a free upgrade path. In addition, developer Hello Games assures that save games can be transferred from PS4 to PS5.

Hello Games outlined many of the enhancements coming to No Man’s Sky’s Next-Generation Update in the following trailer:

Thanks to the upgrade, No Man’s Sky on PS5 will run 4K at 60 frames per second. As a first on the title’s console version, the update is also introducing 32-player multiplayer. Cross-play is joining the mix as well, meaning PS5 players can team up with explorers on any platform–current-gen hardware included.

The Next-Generation Update on PS5 will additionally bring along haptic controls and advanced audio capabilities, courtesy of DualSense and PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, respectively. In terms of graphical fidelity, fuller worlds replete with more details are on the cards.

According to a PS Blog post from Hello Games Founder Sean Murray, next-gen players will explore “richer and more densely populated universes.” And, as noted in the trailer above, greater draw distances, enhanced lighting effects, and improved shadows should make No Man’s Sky feel even more immersive. The thousands more objects appearing on screen at once are sure to greatly contribute to this feeling, too.

Murray’s post further details the Next-Generation Update’s “vast base building,” which will allow players to work together in constructing “huge off-world colonies.” Rendering more complex bases severs as another possibility. Finally, backward compatibility ensures that fans can explore No Man’s Sky on PS5 in PlayStation VR.

PlayStation 5 hits stores in North America next month on November 12th. The console is on track to launch in Europe on November 19th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]