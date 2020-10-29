Sony has announced that PlayStation VR users who intend to buy a PlayStation 5 can submit a request to receive a free PlayStation camera adaptor that’ll enable them to play games that are supported on the next-gen console.

Folks in the United States, Canada, and Mexico can request an adaptor through this link, and those in the rest of the world should head over to this website.

So what exactly does the PS Camera adaptor do? It allows you to use your PS4 camera with your PS5 so you can play supported PS VR games, including those that require PS Move or PS VR aim controllers. The only caveat is that your camera model should be CUH-ZEY1 or CUH-ZEY2. PS5’s HD camera isn’t compatible with PS VR.

“Anyone who owns a PS VR headset qualifies to receive a PlayStation Camera adaptor with a limit of one per household,” wrote Sony. “If you cannot find your country in the drop-down list please contact your local distributor or retailer for support. Contact details are listed in the support information section of your PS VR manual.”

Be prepared to provide the following details:

PS VR processor unit serial number (begins with the letter C, M or P).

First and last name

Email address

Phone number

Shipping address

The serial number can be located on the rear panel of the PS VR processor unit.

The adaptor comes with a 12-month warranty from the date of delivery. It’ll begin shipping per the schedule below:

Japan: End of October.

Americas: Mid-November.

Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand: Mid-November.

Asia: Early December.

