StockX, which calls itself “the world’s first stock market for things,” has told Business Insider that PlayStation 5 consoles are outselling Xbox One X/S nearly 2-to-1 in the resale market.

A quick search on the website shows about 30 results for the PS5, with prices going up to $900. However, buyers are allowed to bid so $900 is the absolute minimum that the seller expects to receive. Xbox One X seems to be going for slightly less, with the lowest asking price of $729.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles launched with limited supply to overwhelming demand. The ensuing shortage has been made worse by scalpers. As we speak, several retailers across Europe and North America have said that they don’t expect more stock until early 2021, but there is an abundance of consoles available with resellers.

The PS5 seems to be particularly hit, thanks in part to Sony’s messy preorder scheme and its handling of the situation. Reports from the UK suggest that gangs are hijacking trucks carrying the consoles like a scene straight out of Fast & Furious.

StockX told Business Insider that it has already facilitated the sale of more than 60,000 PS5s and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

“Across all domestic and international versions (US, UK, and EU), the two PlayStation consoles (Blu-Ray and digital) have been the more popular choice on StockX, accounting for 62 percent of console sales to date, compared to 38 percent for the Xbox Series X/S,” the company revealed.

Sales and demand comparisons aside, both consoles have set launch records for their respective manufacturer.

[Source: Business Insider]