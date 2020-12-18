Control Ultimate Edition launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year, but was delayed for Sony’s latest console. Remedy has now confirmed the game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S digitally in February 2021. A physical edition will follow a month later.

The Ultimate Edition will include the base game, its two DLC expansions (The Foundation and AWE), and all of the title updates released so far. This includes Assist Mode, which added new control points and the ability to turn off player deaths. Other options include controlling the amount of damage Jesse can take, and the speed of factors like energy regeneration and weapon reloading.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox One X/S edition will also include a 60fps Performance Mode and 30fps Graphics Mode, the latter of which comes with ray-tracing. A new teaser trailer shows a sneak peek at the upgraded graphics in action. Remedy is currently working on a longer version of the trailer to be shown at a later date.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Players who already own the Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4 will be able to make use of a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Unfortunately, those who own the standard launch version of the game will not receive an upgrade. This was originally claimed to be because of technical issues upgrading the original version of the game; these claims came unstuck when Digital Deluxe owners were accidentally upgraded to the Ultimate Edition on PS5 in September. That upgrade was revoked once the mistake was realized. Instead, some of the benefits of next-gen can at least be experienced by playing the standard version through backwards compatibility on the PS5.

Control Ultimate Edition will be released digitally on PS5 and XSX/S on February 2, 2021. The physical version will follow exactly one month later on March 2.

[Source: Remedy on Twitter]