CD Projekt RED has released Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.05, which fixes a number of quests and visual issues plaguing the game. Patch notes are as follows:
Quests
- Jackie will no longer disappear in The Pickup or The Heist.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from landing the helicopter in Love like Fire.
- Fixed an issue with Takemura not calling in Play it Safe.
- It’s no longer possible to trigger the same dialogue twice in Big in Japan.
- Fixed an issue with Delamain appearing upside down at the end of Don’t Lose Your Mind.
- Saul now correctly reaches the van in Riders on the Storm.
- Fast travelling before the encounter with Tyger Claws no longer breaks progression in I Fought the Law.
- Fixed an issue blocking progress in Ghost Town if an autosave made upon Raffen Shiv’s arrival was loaded.
- Fixed an issue with not receiving new calls or messages if Happy Together failed as a result of combat.
- Elizabeth Peralez stops being excessively insistent with her calls after her job offer is refused.
- The scene with Misty and Jackie now starts properly after leaving Viktor’s clinic.
- Wakako’s dialogues no longer get blocked after finishing Search and Destroy.
- Walking away from Stefan in Sweet Dreams shouldn’t prevent other characters from calling you anymore.
- Brick’s detonator should now be properly interactable for players to disarm. Or set off. Your call.
- Elevator doors should now correctly open in The Heist.
- Saul now correctly gets out of cars in Riders on the Storm.
- Fixed an issue with not receiving new calls or messages after running too far away from Frank in War Pigs.
- Jackie now correctly leaves the factory after the combat is finished in The Pickup.
- Fixed an issue with Militech reinforcements not spawning if driving through the gate too fast in Forward to Death.
- Skipping time while in the club in Violence no longer results in issues with progression.
- Fixed issues with starting Gig: Getting Warmer…
- Fixed an issue with not receiving new calls or messages after Pyramid Song has been abandoned midway.
- Fixed an issue whereby Delamain core could be already broken when player enters the Core room in Don’t Lose Your Mind.
- Fixed issues with Delamain not appearing or doing nothing outside the Afterlife in The Heist.
- Fixed an issue with objective getting stuck on “Talk to Viktor” in The Ripperdoc.
- Fixed an issue whereby it was impossible to talk to the bouncer in front of Lizzie’s in The Information.
- Added description for Don’t Lose Your Mind in the Journal.
- Fixed an issue preventing player from saving, using fast travels, and talking to other NPCs after reloading a save with an active call with Frank in War Pigs.
- Fixed an issue with Panam not calling about any other matter until I’ll Fly Away is completed.
- Fixed an issue with Dum Dum following V after The Pickup is finished.
Gameplay
- Improved the reaction times of NPCs taking cover.
- Corrected the number of shots needed to kill civilians from a distance while in combat.
Visual
- Fixed an issue with Delamain’s image displayed on top of the current caller during phone calls.
- V’s mouth doesn’t stay open after entering the space lock in Where is My Mind.
- Fixed some UI overlap issues.
- V appears more modest in the inventory preview after the half year montage.
- NPCs are faster to appear in the quest area during Stadium Love.
- Added some warmth to HDR.
- Fixed T-posing NPCs in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Just Say No and Gig: Hot Merchandise.
- Fixed an issue whereby after a braindance it was possible to be stuck in 3rd person view with no head.
- Silencer icons are no longer displayed with no image in the inventory.
UI
- Fixed an issue with weapon crosshair persisting on screen.
- The inventory menu no longer closes immediately after opening it for the first time after leaving a car.
- Fixed an issue whereby upon accessing a fast travel terminal the button shown on the top right corner prompting to open the quest journal would not work.
Performance & Stability
- Multiple stability improvements, including crash fixes.
Miscellaneous
- Offscreen explosions make noise now.
Console-specific
- Improved image sharpness with Chromatic Aberration and Film Grain on.
- Settings should no longer reset to default after several game session restarts.
- Fixed visual issues occurring during the transition between The Heist and Love Like Fire.
- Corrected the look of several vehicles.
- Telemetry consent request will appear once more due to an earlier issue with settings reset.
- Fixed an issue whereby it was possible to fall down the elevator shaft in Megabuilding H8 in Automatic Love.
The update is live on consoles. PC release will follow soon.