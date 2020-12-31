In a rare move, Sony has apparently automatically refunded players who recently purchased a copy of Maneater after announcing that the game’s PlayStation 5 version will be part of January 2021’s PS Plus lineup.

This was first brought to light by Reddit user BraeWhyit, who revealed that despite the refund, the game was not removed from their library. Since they get to keep the original license, they won’t lose access to the game should they choose to end their PS Plus membership. In response to BraeWhyit’s thread, a number of other users reported receiving the same automatic email from Sony.

The original post is as follows:

‘As a subscriber of PlayStation Plus, we will refund the purchase price of this product to your PlayStation Store Wallet as this is a PlayStation Plus monthly game. This will not affect your ability to play the game as we have not removed the game from your library.’ I got to keep the original license as I have access to both PS4 and PS5 versions. So no, if I end Plus I do not lose the game. As far as the refunds go, as usual with something like this, it takes a bit of time to process. I do not have the funds back yet either and don’t expect to for a lil bit, especially with new year coming up. My account is US region.

Players are understandably wondering if this is a new Sony policy, but in the absence of an official statement, we can’t be sure. It’s also unclear at the moment what the company considers a “recent” purchase in terms of time frame.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Reddit]