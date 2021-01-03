Naughty Dog developers recently published a blog celebrating some of their favorite games of 2020, which include Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (which Shuhei Yoshida’s a huge fan of, evidently), and more.

Here are their top picks (in no particular order):

Astro’s Playroom

Demon’s Souls Remake

Fall Guys

Final Fantasy VII Remake

For The King

Ghost of Tsushima

Griftlands

No Man’s Sky

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

“Hopping into Tsushima and clearing out Mongols from camps is exactly the therapeutic gameplay I needed in 2020,” co-game director Kurt Margenau said of the Sucker Punch hit. “The world is beautiful, there are tons of things to discover, the combat is fluid and surprisingly deep, and I can feel like I’m actually accomplishing something turning the entire map from red to white! Sucker Punch really delivered on the samurai fantasy.”

“I loved the setting for the game, the Japanese countryside,” added vice president Christian Gyrling. “It was incredibly beautiful and satisfying to play as a samurai as I slowly got more and more proficient at using my sword and knives while taking on larger and larger groups of enemies. In the end, I felt like a real badass.”

Co-president Neil Druckmann and game director Vinit Agarwal both voted for Fall Guys. Druckmann revealed that Fall Guys was a stress relief for him during The Last of Us Part II‘s final stretch of development, and it’s the only game that he has unlocked the Platinum trophy for.

For more on their picks, check out the developers’ blog below.

[Source: Naughty Dog]