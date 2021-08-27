While Sony may not have made much of an appearance at gamescom this year, they have put together a new trailer showing some of their upcoming titles. Called “Breathtaking Games”, the trailer shows just a few of the titles coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 within the coming months. As is normal for Sony, they’ve included release windows for them. However, while most have gotten dates that can be as vague as 2022, the release windows are missing from Ghostwire: Tokyo and Gran Turismo 7, perhaps suggesting these games may have been delayed again.

The trailer also includes titles that have been recently released, such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Deathloop is the first of the upcoming games to be released on September 14. FIFA 22 follows on October 1 while Grand Theft Auto V will arrive on PS5 on November 11. Horizon Forbidden West‘s release date was revealed just a couple of days ago during the Opening Night Live Show: this will arrive on February 18, 2022.

Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy will both be released in 2022 according to the footage. However, while Ghostwire: Tokyo and Gran Turismo 7 are both officially due to be released in 2022 too, no release window has been given for either of them. You can see for yourself in the trailer below:

As recently as last July, Tango Gameworks delayed Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022 so they could avoid crunch and protect the health of the team. Meanwhile, Gran Turismo 7 had already been delayed into 2022 due to slower production while the team dealt with developing the game during the coronavirus restrictions. In previous trailers, when release windows aren’t displayed it usually means the game is no longer hitting that target. Of course, no official comment has been made by Sony or either of the developers so we’ll just have to wait to see if the games will appear next year.