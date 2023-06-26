Gran Turismo 7 Update Next Week Will Add 3 New Cars

Fans of Polyphony Digital’s popular PlayStation 5 racing sim will be able to step behind the wheel of three new cars as part of a Gran Turismo 7 update arriving next week. Originally released in Spring 2022, Gran Turismo 7 players have seen a steady stream of content updates that have brought multiple new cars and tracks to the title on a regular basis since launch.

A new post on Twitter (via ComicBook.com) from Gran Turismo 7 producer Kaz Yamauchi has revealed that a new update will be coming to the popular PlayStation racing game next week. The tweet included a picture of the three cars included with the update obscured by shadows, leaving players to speculate about which new rides they’ll be able to add to their collection. Other than the arrival of the new vehicles, no other information was given about what will be included in the update.

The new cars are arriving just weeks after Gran Turismo 7 added the 1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia, 1990 Nissan Skyline GT-R Nismo, and 2018 Ford Maverick to the game with Update 1.34. Previous updates have also added additional functionality to the game, such as support for Sony’s PlayStation VR2 and limited-time game modes like being able to race against Polyphony Digital and Sony AI’s advanced Gran Turismo Sophy AI racer.

Despite being praised for its rock-solid gameplay and gorgeous graphics, Gran Turismo 7 has proven to be a controversial entry in the long-running franchise for some players. Some of the biggest complaints have stemmed from the astronomically high price to unlock cars in Gran Turismo 7 compared to previous Gran Turismo entries, with Polyphony Digital aggressively pushing microtransactions throughout the game. Technical problems have also been a frequent issue with the game, including a particularly nasty Gran Turismo 7 PS5 shutdown bug that caused gamers’ consoles to turn off while playing the game. Following the recent hints from Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi that Gran Turismo 8 is already in development, hopefully the developer will address these issues before the series’ next entry.