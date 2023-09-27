Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.38 Brings New Cars and Scapes Location

The Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.38 is incoming, bringing many new additions to PlayStation’s flagship racing game.

The Gran Turismo 7 update 1.38 goes live on Thursday, September 28 at 11:00 pm PST / 8:00 am CEST / 3:00 pm JST.

The update brings three new cars, two new menus, and 29 additional spots in Scapes. You can see what’s coming in it below, and you can also watch the trailer for the update as well.

New Cars

Garage RCR Civic: A time attack Civic customized in the classic JDM style.

Honda Civic Type R ’22: Driving feel comes first. The legendary R badge returns for the 11th gen. Civic.

MAZDA3 Gr.4: Exploring the potential of internal combustion, a next-generation bio-diesel powered race car.

New Menus

Extra Menu No. 29: Porsche Supercars (Collector Level 42 and above）

Extra Menu No. 30: GR (Collector Level 39 and above)

Scapes

29 additional Spots have been added to the Nissan section in Brand Central.

For further information on the cars, you can head to the PlayStation Blog.

First released in Spring 2022, Gran Turismo 7 players have seen a steady stream of content updates that have regularly brought many new cars and tracks to the game since launch. A PSVR2 mode was also added to coincide with the hardware’s launch earlier this year.