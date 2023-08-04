Gran Turismo 7 Receives Movie Car in Free Update

The next update to Gran Turismo 7 will allow players to recreate the upcoming movie by adding the film’s car to their in-game garage.

Gran Turismo 7’s 1.36 update is set to go live on August 7, 2023 (via VGC) and will include the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 ’18, the same racing car used in the majority of the upcoming film. The car will be a free gift for players until September 28, meaning players won’t have to spend any in-game currency to grab a new vehicle.

Alongside the Nissan, Gran Turismo 7’s 1.36 update will also include the Chevrolet Corvette (C1) ‘58, Maserati MC20 ‘20, Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21, and the Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ‘22.

What is the Gran Turismo movie about?

“Based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs, the film follows a struggling working-class gamer, a failed former racecar driver, and an idealistic motorsport executive,” reads the synopsis. “Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.”

Gran Turismo was directed by Neill Blomkamp from a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. Joining Madekwe are David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, Sang Heon Lee, and German actor Thomas Kretschmann.