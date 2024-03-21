PSN Down, All Services and Platforms Affected

The PlayStation Network is down across all platforms at the moment, with all services being affected as part of the outage.

On the official PlayStation Status page, all of the PlayStation Network services are noted to be “experiencing issues,” with the affected platforms being PS5, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Web, and Other.

The status page lists the currently ongoing service issues as follows:

Account Management

You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

Gaming and Social

You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

PlayStation Video

You might have difficulty getting PlayStation Video content. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

PlayStation Store

You might have difficulty getting products on the PlayStation Store. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

Stay tuned for updates on the current PlayStation Network outage as they become available.