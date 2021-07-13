Ghostwire: Tokyo Delayed to Early 2022 For the Health of the Studio

Originally targeting an October 2021 release, Tango Gameworks’ PS5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo has been delayed into 2022. The developer cites a focus on protecting the health of the team as one of the primary reasons for the delay, which appears to mean they don’t want to crunch in the final run up to release.

The full message from Tango Gameworks reads:

We’ve made the decision to delay the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022. We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building. At the same time, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it. Thank you for being patient as we work to bring you an experience unlike anything else we’ve ever made. We can’t wait to show you more in the coming months.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is another Bethesda PS5 console exclusive agreement made before the publisher was bought out by Microsoft. Originally announced in 2019, Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay was additionally shown via the PS5 showcase in 2020. It will make particularly interesting use of the DualSense controller as a kind of sixth sense ability to detect supernatural presences in the game, as well as various uses in combat, including the controller “powering up” as your abilities do, so you can actually feel yourself get stronger throughout the course of the game.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will now release in early 2022 for PS5 and PC. Tango Gameworks hasn’t settled on a more firm launch window just yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know any additional updates from the studio as the release approaches. Tango Gameworks also promises to show more of the game throughout the rest of this year.