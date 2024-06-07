Shuttered PlayStation London Studio and Tango Gameworks Honored on LA Billboard

A billboard has cropped up in downtown LA ahead of Summer Game Fest 2024, honoring shuttered developers including PlayStation London Studio and Tango Gameworks. Spotted by journalist Stephen Totilo, the strategically placed billboard laments layoffs and closures that have been rattling the games industry since last year.

London Studio and Tango Gameworks closure came as a shock to many

The billboard was sponsored by video game publisher New Blood Interactive. It specifically mentions Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Roll7, London Studio, and Volition. “We love you. We miss you. We hate money,” the text reads. “Gone but not forgotten: everyone laid off, downsized, and made redundant. Thank you for great games.”

An electronic billboard from New Blood Interactive in downtown LA mourns the closure of Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Roll7, Sony’s London Studio, Volition and more



The recent closure of Sony London and Tango Gameworks particularly shocked many. The former had project(s) in the works and was surprised by news of the closure just weeks after it threw a farewell party for former PlayStation boss, Jim Ryan. Ryan had been aware of London Studio’s impending death.

Tango Gameworks, on the other hand, released the successful Hi-Fi Rush and was shut down shortly after the game launched on PS5. The team released one final game update just before it closed shop.

Roll7’s story is a tad confusing. Employees have confirmed anonymously that the studio has been closed, but Take-Two has refused to publicly acknowledge the closure.