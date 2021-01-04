NIS America Inc. has released a demo for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox in the West. It’s playable on the PS4 and PS5 via backwards compatibility.

“Take a glimpse into the mysterious city of Balduq with this Ys IX: Monstrum Nox demo,” reads an official description. “Choose between one of two key locations to explore, and experiment with the brand-new Gifts and Monstrums before your full adventure begins.” The full game, which is already out in Japan, is set to release in the West on February 2nd.

Ys IX follows the story of Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi, who arrive at Balduq and end up getting detained. During his detention, a woman named Aprilis turns Adol into a Monstrum with special powers. Together with other Monstrums, Adol has to fight forces from a “shadowy dimension,” and uncover the mystery behind the curse and the truth about unrest within Balduq.

Key features are as follows: