Review aggregator Metacritic has published the results of its 11th annual user poll, in which over 2,800 participants ranked their favorite titles of 2020 in the categories of movies, television shows, music, and video games.

Despite the hoopla surrounding Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II for much of 2020, the game was voted as the best title of the year by a landslide. To put this into perspective, The Last of Us Part II earned 10,194 points, and runner up Ghost of Tsushima earned 2,079 points. Metacritic assigned a value of five points to each first-place vote, four points for second place, and gradually went down to one point for each fifth-place vote.

Full list is as follows:

1. The Last of Us Part II – 10,194

2. Ghost of Tsushima – 2,079

3. Cyberpunk 2077 – 1,691

4. Hades – 1,510

5. Doom Eternal – 1,062

6. Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,044

7. Demon’s Souls – 818

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 701

9. Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 694

10. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 615

11. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 596

12. Half-Life Alyx – 584

13. Persona 5 Royal – 487

14. Resident Evil 3 – 463

15. Nioh 2 – 354

Cyberpunk 2077‘s position might surprise some because of the game’s near-unplayable state on last-gen consoles. However, it’s worth noting that the game runs well on PC and although its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X performance isn’t exactly stellar, it’s decent enough for players to experience the campaign. As a result, it’s not shocking that Cyberpunk 2077 rounded up the top three, especially considering that it was one of the most anticipated video games of the year.

Any surprises (other than The Last of Us Part II) for our readers in this list? Leave a comment and let us know.

[Source: Metacritic]