One of the biggest complaints about the previous Hitman games has been the lack of platinum trophy in its list, but Hitman 3 won’t have that problem. As revealed by PSNProfiles, the trophy list not only includes that coveted Platinum trophy, it also includes new trophies for Hitman and Hitman 2.

The base game has 48 trophies to earn, with the cherry on top being the Platinum trophy that requires players to earn the other 47 trophies in Hitman 3. According to TrueTrophies, there will be separate lists for PS5 and PS4, but there are no differences between them. This means there are no trophies for playing the game using PlayStation VR. There are spoilers in the list, so look away now if you don’t want to know.

Hitman 3 Trophy List

Hitman 3 Platinum Trophy

World of Assassination – Complete all 47 trophies.

Hitman 3 Gold Trophy

Nightmare Fuel – Complete Untouchable.

Hitman 3 Silver Trophies

Silent Assassin – Complete The Final Test unspotted. Kill only Jasper Knight, ensuring his body is not found.

– Complete The Final Test unspotted. Kill only Jasper Knight, ensuring his body is not found. Training Escalated – Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in the ICA Facility.

– Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in the ICA Facility. Tools of the Trade – Assassinate Targets with Ballistic, Accident and Explosion Kills.

– Assassinate Targets with Ballistic, Accident and Explosion Kills. Shortcut Killer – Find and unlock 15 Shortcuts.

– Find and unlock 15 Shortcuts. Rise Up – Complete all Mission Stories in On Top Of The World.

– Complete all Mission Stories in On Top Of The World. Stair Master – Reach Dubai Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Dubai Mastery Level 20. Full House – Complete all Mission Stories in Death In The Family.

– Complete all Mission Stories in Death In The Family. The Great Outdoors – Reach Dartmoor Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Dartmoor Mastery Level 20. Last Call – Become the club owner, and have a sit down with the ICA.

– Become the club owner, and have a sit down with the ICA. Warehouse Veteran – Reach Berlin Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Berlin Mastery Level 20. Icebreaker – Complete all Mission Stories in End Of An Era.

– Complete all Mission Stories in End Of An Era. Hack the Planet – Reach Chongqing Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Chongqing Mastery Level 20. Rich Harvest – Complete all Mission Stories in The Farewell.

– Complete all Mission Stories in The Farewell. Vineyard Virtuoso – Reach Mendoza Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Mendoza Mastery Level 20. Train Surfing – Complete all Untouchable Challenges.

– Complete all Untouchable Challenges. Last Stop – Reach Carpathian Mountains Mastery Level 5.

Hitman 3 Bronze Trophies

The Result of Previous Training – Complete Freeform Training in the Prologue.

– Complete Freeform Training in the Prologue. Cleared for Field Duty – Complete The Final Test in the Prologue.

– Complete The Final Test in the Prologue. Seizing the Opportunity – Complete any Mission Story in The Final Test.

– Complete any Mission Story in The Final Test. The Creative Assassin – Complete the Contract Creation Tutorial.

– Complete the Contract Creation Tutorial. Top of the Class – Beat the highest leaderboard score on a Contract.

– Beat the highest leaderboard score on a Contract. A New Profile – Complete a Featured Contract.

– Complete a Featured Contract. Unseen Assassin – Assassinate a Target without getting spotted.

– Assassinate a Target without getting spotted. Stylish Assassin – Get 10 different Playstyles.

– Get 10 different Playstyles. Death From Above – Complete On Top Of The World.

– Complete On Top Of The World. Dune Raider – Reveal all undiscovered areas in Dubai.

– Reveal all undiscovered areas in Dubai. Treacherous Architecture – Kill Ingram with his oil-rig model, push Stuyvesant over a rail, and kill them in the air.

– Kill Ingram with his oil-rig model, push Stuyvesant over a rail, and kill them in the air. Keep Your Eyes Peeled – Make a target slip and fall while evacuating in a skydiving suit.

– Make a target slip and fall while evacuating in a skydiving suit. Master of the Household – Complete Death In The Family.

– Complete Death In The Family. No Stone Unturned – Reveal all undiscovered areas in Dartmoor.

– Reveal all undiscovered areas in Dartmoor. Upstairs, Downstairs – Eliminate Alexa in her private room, shoot her from the roof, and put her to rest.

– Eliminate Alexa in her private room, shoot her from the roof, and put her to rest. Family Feud – Help Emma kill Alexa.

– Help Emma kill Alexa. Death of the Party – Complete Apex Predator.

– Complete Apex Predator. Followed the Trails – Reveal all undiscovered areas in Berlin.

– Reveal all undiscovered areas in Berlin. Partied Out – Tremain has a rifle accident, Thames is hit by a crane and Montgomery & Banner light up the club.

– Tremain has a rifle accident, Thames is hit by a crane and Montgomery & Banner light up the club. Bird Art – Photograph the Yellow Bird.

– Photograph the Yellow Bird. NEXUS-47 – Complete End Of An Era.

– Complete End Of An Era. Surveillance Master – Reveal all undiscovered areas in Chongqing.

– Reveal all undiscovered areas in Chongqing. Future Shock – Kill Hush in his “relaxing chair,” electrocute Royce and shoot both with one bullet.

– Kill Hush in his “relaxing chair,” electrocute Royce and shoot both with one bullet. Console Cowboy – Use Royce’s terminal to fry the core.

– Use Royce’s terminal to fry the core. The Last Tango – Complete The Farewell.

– Complete The Farewell. Master the Terroir – Reveal all undiscovered areas in Mendoza.

– Reveal all undiscovered areas in Mendoza. Ripe for the Picking – Eliminate Vidal with the grape crusher, Yates with poisoned Grand Paladin, and both with gas.

– Eliminate Vidal with the grape crusher, Yates with poisoned Grand Paladin, and both with gas. Evil Wine Club – Attend the secret Providence meeting.

– Attend the secret Providence meeting. Bullet Train – Take out a guard with a silenced pistol, with a shotgun and with an SMG.

– Take out a guard with a silenced pistol, with a shotgun and with an SMG. Count Down From 47 – 47 takes another nap.

The Hitman 3 list also includes new trophies for Hitman and Hitman 2, which will also be playable through Hitman 3 as long as you already own the games. The one thing to note is that players will be able to reach mastery level 20 in all previous locations with the exception of Hawke’s Bay. The new mastery levels in the Whittleton Creek and New York locations will likely bring along new rewards. All of the trophies in the following “add-ons” are bronze trophies.

Hitman Trophy List

When No One Else Dares – Complete The Showstopper

– Complete The Showstopper City of Light – Reach Paris Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Paris Mastery Level 20. Die By the Sword – Complete World of Tomorrow.

– Complete World of Tomorrow. Amalfi Pearl – Reach Sapienza Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Sapienza Mastery Level 20. Too Big to Fail – Complete A Gilded Cage.

– Complete A Gilded Cage. Ancient Marrakesh – Reach Marrakesh Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Marrakesh Mastery Level 20. Perfectionist – Complete Suit Only and Silent Assassin Challenges on The Icon, A House Built on Sand or Landslide.

– Complete Suit Only and Silent Assassin Challenges on The Icon, A House Built on Sand or Landslide. Shining Bright – Complete Club 27.

– Complete Club 27. One Night in Bangkok – Reach Bangkok Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Bangkok Mastery Level 20. Guerrilla Warfare – Complete Freedom Fighters.

– Complete Freedom Fighters. Mission Complete – Reach Colorado Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Colorado Mastery Level 20. A Long Time Coming – Complete Situs Inversus.

– Complete Situs Inversus. Sayōnara – Reach Hokkaido Mastery Level 20.

Hitman 2 Trophy List

Infiltrator – Complete Nightcall.

– Complete Nightcall. Local Knowledge – Reach Hawke’s Bay Mastery Level 5.

– Reach Hawke’s Bay Mastery Level 5. Damage Control – Complete The Finish Line.

– Complete The Finish Line. Miami Wise – Reach Miami Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Miami Mastery Level 20. Tactical Strike – Complete Three-Headed Serpent.

– Complete Three-Headed Serpent. Dark Tourist – Reach Santa Fortuna Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Santa Fortuna Mastery Level 20. Pirate Hunter – Complete Chasing a Ghost.

– Complete Chasing a Ghost. Keys to the City – Reach Mumbai Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Mumbai Mastery Level 20. Long Shot – Complete Another Life.

– Complete Another Life. Pillar of the Community – Reach Whittleton Creek Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Whittleton Creek Mastery Level 20. This is Maintenance – Complete The Ark Society.

– Complete The Ark Society. Honorary Member – Reach Isle of Sgàil Mastery Level 20.

– Reach Isle of Sgàil Mastery Level 20. Silent Sniper – Complete The Last Yardbird as Silent Assassin.

Hitman 2 Expansion Trophy List

Seven Figures – Get a score above 1,000,000 points on The Pen and the Sword.

– Get a score above 1,000,000 points on The Pen and the Sword. Hawkeye – Complete The Pen and the Sword as Silent Assassin.

– Complete The Pen and the Sword as Silent Assassin. Pure Poetry – Complete all The Pen and the Sword Challenges.

– Complete all The Pen and the Sword Challenges. Break the Bank – Complete Golden Handshake.

– Complete Golden Handshake. Top of the Heap – Reach New York Mastery Level 20.

– Reach New York Mastery Level 20. In a League of Their Own – Get a score above 1,000,000 points on Crime and Punishment.

– Get a score above 1,000,000 points on Crime and Punishment. Never Knew What Hit Them – Complete Crime and Punishment as Silent Assassin.

– Complete Crime and Punishment as Silent Assassin. Capital Punishment – Complete all Crime and Punishment Challenges.

– Complete all Crime and Punishment Challenges. Island and Chill – Complete The Last Resort.

– Complete The Last Resort. Null and Void – Reach Haven Island Mastery Level 20.

There’s only six days left until HITMAN 3 is released on January 20. Pre-ordering the game on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 will give players the Trinity Pack that comes with three extra outfits for Agent 47.

[Source: PSNProfiles, TrueTrophies]