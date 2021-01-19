Polish indie studio Liquid Engine Development has announced Buried in Ice, a survival horror game inspired by the movie The Thing.

Billed as a “survival-RPG horror mix,” Buried in Ice takes players to Antarctica, where they are the sole survivor on a U.S. base. The protagonist stands accused of killing colleagues and destroying the facility, all while being haunted by a threat that’s “larger than humankind.” Players must band together with the remaining crew and find a way out.

A trailer and key features are as follows:

Remember that team play is the key to success. Staying together means staying alive. If you’re alone for too long, it will bring an end to your story.

Survive in the most unfriendly environment on Earth. Remember that hunger, cold, stress, or contamination can be as fatal as the THING that’s hunting you.

Test your moral boundaries. Co-operate with other members of the team, help them survive or steal, cheat, run away, destroy, and kill. It’s up to you how this story will end.

Trust no one. Teamwork might be the only key to survival, but at the same time, you’ll never be sure who remained human and who was already possessed by the THING.

Remember that time is running out. Try to either escape or kill the THING as soon as possible because if you happen to become the last one standing, it may mean that you’re not human anymore…

Buried in Ice is in development for unspecified consoles and PC. A release window has yet to be announced.