The Elder Scrolls Online Offers Free Trial of ESO Plus Until January 26

While The Elder Scrolls Online doesn’t require a subscription, there’s a premium option for those who want a bit extra from their game. From now until January 26, Zenimax Online is offering a free trial of ESO Plus with the majority of available extras so players can give the premium service a go.

The trial will offer full access to all of the game’s DLC expansions: Orsinium, Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, Shadows of the Hist, Morrowind, Horns of the Reach, Clockwork City, Dragon Bones, Summerset, Wolfhunter, Murkmire, Wrathstone, Elsweyr, Scalebreaker, Dragonhold, Harrowstorm, Stonethorn, and Markarth. Between them they add hours of quests, dungeons, and new zones. Of course, players who aren’t ESO Plus members can still purchase these DLC packs for use in the game.



Other benefits include double Bank space for all characters, double the amount of space for Furnishings and Collectibles in player housing, the ability to dye costumes, and double Transmute Crystal storage. There’s also a 10% increase in XP, Gold, Crafting Inspiration, and Trait Research. Finally, players’ Craft Bag will have unlimited storage. If players have exceeded their normal Craft Bag storage limit by the time the trial expires, those resources won’t be lost. They’ll always be accessible, but until the number of items stored in it drops below the normal limit, players won’t be able to add anything else to it.

Trial players won’t be able to benefit from the monthly 1,650 crown bonus that paid ESO Plus members receive. They’ll also not have access to the ESO Plus discounts in the shop. Those still wanting to try out the trial can trigger it from the Crown Store under the ESO Plus tab. Here there’ll be a Free Trial option to pick. The trial is available right now and runs until 10am EST on January 26.

[Source: Elder Scrolls Online]