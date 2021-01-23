Capcom insider AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to Resident Evil leaks, has reported that the developer is working on a next-gen update for Resident Evil 7.

According to Dusk Golem, a virtual reality component was planned for the upcoming Resident Evil Village. However, its current status is not known. Capcom is rumored to be simultaneously working on “other things” within the Resident Evil franchise as well, which it didn’t share during its recent livestream event, and Resident Evil 7‘s next-gen patch is reportedly one of those projects.

I know VR was in at some point, I don’t know the current status. To do VR they need a consistent performance for motion sickness, I guess to see. There is other things that are 100% happening they for some reason didn’t mention here though, like the RE7 Next-Gen patch though. https://t.co/1zNHti0k0x — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2021

Yesterday, a report from the credible folks over at Video Games Chronicle revealed that Resident Evil 4 Remake‘s development was somewhat stalled due to a “major change of leadership” stemming from “disagreements over its direction,” so we know why Capcom hasn’t officially shared anything on that front. As far as Resident Evil 7‘s next-gen version is concerned, we advise readers to take the report with a grain of salt because Dusk Golem can get things wrong sometimes. However, we won’t be surprised if there is an upgrade in the works.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.