Pupuya Games has announced that its 3D action shooter, Little Witch Nobeta, will release on unspecified PlayStation platform(s) and Nintendo Switch alongside PC. The game, which is currently in early access on Steam, is expected to fully launch by April 2022.

As Nobeta, players are tasked with solving the mystery of their own lives. In order to do so, they go to a mysterious castle and take on powerful forces while befriending a black cat.

An overview of the game is as follows:

Little Witch Nobeta is a 3D action shooting game. Players will explore ancient, unknown castles and use different magic elements to fight against souls! The game uses a comfortable Japanese art style, but the battles are quite challenging despite its cute looks. Underestimating your foes will lead to troublesome encounters. You must discover enemies’ weaknesses and learn the precise time to dodge attacks in order to gain the advantage in combat.

Features include:

Complete plot cutscenes.

Moderate puzzle-solving elements.

Various combat styles including physical melee attacks and four types of magic: Arcane, Ice, Fire, and Thunder.

Each magic spell can either be shot normally, or charged up to unleash a devastating magic trick!

Each element has a unique design, allowing players to find one that suits them.

Although charging magic spells takes some time, successfully attacking enemies will charge the gauge automatically. Go on the offensive to use powerful magic more often!

We’ll update our readers when a release date and specific platforms are announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.



[Source: Gematsu]