One of the best PlayStation Plus months in recent memory has just gone live. The February 2021 free PS Plus games are now available to download, including the launch of PS5-exclusive multiplayer phenomenon Destruction AllStars and both current and last-gen versions of Control Ultimate Edition. These, alongside Concrete Genie, replace the January Plus titles, available for the next month (save for Destruction AllStars, which will stay free for two months).

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 can now pick up Destruction AllStars, which Sony detailed in the most recent PlayStation State of Play broadcast. Destruction AllStars will remain free on PlayStation Plus until April 6th, giving players an extra month to grab it for free. It’s unknown if this extra month means that we’ll get one less game in march.

PS5 players can also get the next-gen version of Control: Ultimate Edition. This complete edition of the game is optimized to use the full extent of the PS5’s power for visuals and performance, and includes both post-launch expansions as part of the experience. The PS4 version of the Ultimate Edition is also available for those who haven’t been able to pick up a next-gen console yet, but be warned, saves will not transfer between the two versions.

Finally, PS4 players (and PS5, via backwards compatibility) can play the endearing Concrete Genie, a game that won in multiple of our own Game of the Year awards categories the year it first released.

The February 2021 free PlayStation Plus games will be available to redeem until March 2, 2021 (except, again, Destruction AllStars, which stays in until April 6). Players don’t have to download the titles immediately. You can redeem the free games while they are free and then download at play them at any time as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. Even if you don’t have a PS5 console, you can redeem the PS5 games on the web-based PlayStation Store right now to have a library of PS5 games once you pick one up.